Startup Stodo Brings Big City Delivery Services to Small Towns and Suburbia

Naugatuck, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --The New York City suburb of Naugatuck, Connecticut ended up as an unsuspecting test bed for a disruptive delivery service that brings city slicker services to sleepy suburbia. Stodo has completed over 4,000 orders in a test market that sits $15,000+ below the state's median income. This has reinforced the fact that even if a person, household, or family doesn't have an exorbitant amount of disposable income, Stodo is still more of a necessity than a convenience in certain situations.



Stodo understands that the needs of residents in Navesink, New Jersey can be different from citizens in Naugatuck. Stodo taps into the power of humanizing an ordinary transaction into a fulfilling experience that builds trust and loyalty in the Stodo brand.



According to the urban dictionary, Stodo is defined as something or someone that is awesome. And Stodo, as companies go, is awesome. A casual look at customer reviews makes it clear that Stodo has stumbled upon an under-served market that – in the aggregate – is more lucrative than America's major cities.



It all started in the city of dreams – Los Angeles. In the summer of 2015, Stodo founder Adam Lopez was traveling in LA when he discovered the ultimate convenience of on-demand delivery, making everything easily accessible to the weary traveler. Adam was thrilled to discover that he could have almost anything delivered right to his front door, including his favorite beer, as well as fast food, dry cleaning, and groceries. This was truly a gift for people on the go.



Upon returning home, Adam was determined to bring the "city mouse" luxurious experience to this sleepy suburb and change the lives of every "country mouse" in town. Thus Stodo was born.



Distinguishing itself in a number of areas, Stodo is particularly proud of the personal touch with every customer; every order is made person-to-person which humanizes every order. This is counter-intuitive to the standard eCommerce play which is why Stodo has enjoyed so much success early on.



What happens when you combine the brainpower of Ivy League schools with a veteran in industry-changing technology? Stodo. The Stodo team is a veritable who's who in the business world and deserves careful attention to the equity crowdfunding campaign underway - http://bit.ly/2MrqLLg



An initial investment can be made for less than $100 with ample opportunity for investors at every level.



The Official Stodo Equity Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/2MrqLLg