StartupNation Names Fun Photo Guys as Nation's #1 Greenest Home-Based Business

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2008 -- Fun Photo Guys, a professional photography company, has been recognized by StartupNation as the top Greenest business in its annual Home-Based 100 competition.



The StartupNation Home-Based 100 Competition celebrates America’s most outstanding home-based businesses and the people behind them by ranking top performers among the nation’s often-unrecognized home-based businesses. Organized into 10 categories such as Most Innovative, Greenest and Boomers Back in Business, the Home-Based 100 celebrates the innovative, nimble and resourceful home-based entrepreneurs who have gone largely unrecognized.



Fun Photo Guys mission is to be socially and environmentally responsible in the way they source, market, and deliver professional photography services. They provide eco-friendly digital photography services that reduce the harsh chemicals introduced by film processing and printing.



As a Certified Bay Area Green Business, Fun Photo Guys uses their business as a tool to help others learn how to become green. Co-founder, Kevin Slovick is a life-long San Francisco Bay Area resident who is committed to helping businesses become greener. He has written several articles and a "Green Paper" entitled "9 Steps to Greening Your Business" which was published on StartupNation.com. He gives talks, has been a green business panelist, and is the Chairman of the local Chamber of Commerce Green Business Committee, encouraging local businesses to adopt green business practices. His efforts have helped many businesses locally and throughout the country go green.



Following his passion for photography, Kevin Slovick co-founded Fun Photo Guys® in 2006. Fun Photo Guys is a Certified Bay Area Green Business that focuses on professional digital photography for weddings, engagements, social events, business / family portraits and product shots. With his family and community in mind, Kevin has committed to using green technologies and renewable resources in both his business and personal life.



Fun Photo Guys® is a member of the Bay Area Green Business Program, Co-Op America, Green Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Business Alliance, Pleasant Hill / San Ramon Chambers of Commerce, and the Tri-Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Kevin believes that we do not inherit the earth from our parents; instead, we are borrowing it from our children.



"We are honored to receive this recognition from StartupNation" said Kevin. "We are proud to be named the #1 Greenest Home-Based Business. We will continue to use our business as a tool to help consumers and other businesses go green"



About Fun Photo Guys®

Fun Photo Guys® provides professional photography services for Weddings, Engagements, Social Events, and various Business Services. Fun Photo Guys® has portable studio equipment that can be used for on-location portraits, head shots, group shots, product shots, and prom-style photos. The company provides High-Resolution Digital Images to their clients over the Internet, and is Green Business certified by the Bay Area Green Business Program.



More information is available at http://www.FunPhotoGuys.com/Green.htm



Contact:

Kevin Slovick

Fun Photo Guys

925-676-5458



http://www.FunPhotoGuys.com/Green.htm



Copyright © 2008 Fun Photo Guys, All Rights Reserved

Fun Photo Guys® is a Registered Service Mark

