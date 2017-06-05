Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --State Employees Credit Union (State ECU) one of the 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in the U.S. as ranked by DepositAccounts.com in 2017, will hold a Ribbon Cutting with the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the Grand Opening of its new Mortgage Center Friday, June 13 at 4 p.m. Located in Santa Fe on the site of its St. Michael's campus (811 Saint Michael's Dr. Santa Fe, NM 87505), the new Mortgage Center solidifies State ECU's momentum in the mortgage arena. The newly designed 3,000-square-foot space and dedicated staff allows State ECU to ramp up its ability to provide exemplary real estate service in a space suited to do so.



According to Harold Dixon, President/CEO, State ECU, the mortgage services division simply outgrew its space. "We have worked hard to re-imagine the space and make it a beautiful state-of-the-art facility." He explains that State ECU continues to boost its mortgage services with an expansion into the secondary market program. He also points to how important it is that State ECU retains servicing for all mortgage products. "Local servicing is a huge benefit to our members. They can make a payment with us and work with the same friendly people that they know and trust."



The 3,000-square-foot Mortgage Center will initially house nine employees. "Our seasoned mortgage lenders have many years of experience under their collective belts. And all are born and raised New Mexicans who understand the needs of our members and the quirks of New Mexico's local regions," explains Dixon. In addition, he says that members will experience personal service from approval through closing. The opening of the State ECU Mortgage Center also demonstrates the credit union's commitment to the region, with a substantial financial investment in the future.



STATE ECU has home loan programs available that offer flexibility and put home ownership within reach—with some mortgage products only requiring 5% down payment on a home purchase price, with minimal closing costs, and no PMI fees. Most traditional home loans require buyers to put down 20% of the home purchase price, which can prove to be a financial impossibility for many. "We want to help our members get into a home that suits their needs and their financial situation," states Darlene Vigil, Assistant Vice President/Real Estate Manager, State ECU.



To set up an appointment to speak with a mortgage professional on staff at State ECU, please call 505-954-3474, stop by a local State ECU branch, or apply online at secunm.org.



About State ECU

State ECU, with nearly $500 million in assets, is the 8th largest credit union in New Mexico. As a financial not-for-profit, State ECU is dedicated to serving its members and the community with integrity and accountability. Founded in 1958, State ECU now provides financial services to nearly 42,000 members with local support, decisions, expertise, and convenience.