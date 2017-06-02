State Employees Credit Union Employees Raise $4,000 for Kaune Kids

Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --The employees of State Employees Credit Union (State ECU) one of the 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in the U.S. as ranked by DepositAccounts.com in 2017, immediately responded to a request from United Way of Santa Fe County (UWSFC) to help raise funds for its United Way Early Learning Center at Kaune to be built on the site of the former Kaune Elementary School in Santa Fe. The positive staff reaction was a direct affirmation about the importance of supporting pre-K in Santa Fe.



Over the course of just one month, State ECU employees at the Cerrillos Rd. and St. Michael's branches in Santa Fe raised $4,000 through various raffles for gift baskets, popcorn sales, hot dog sales, bake sales, and more. "Our staff recognized the importance of Kaune Kids and jumped into fundraising with enthusiasm," says Harold Dixon, President/CEO, State ECU. "I am not surprised at the level of funds raised—and the heart and soul really shows." Many State ECU staffers were energized by the initiative because of the connection they and members feel to the Kaune Elementary site. "I heard so many great stories about people's connections to Kaune Elementary. And this is a way of recycling the space back into the community," comments Jackie Martinez, a teller at State ECU's St. Michael's branch.



Michael Zaragoza, Jr., VP of Donor Relations, UWSFC, who accepted the donation on behalf of Kaune Kids, was stunned with the amount raised. "This is beyond what I was expecting. We deeply appreciate State ECU employees for their commitment and work."



Deborah Norris Sparks, VP of Human Resources, State ECU explains that Kaune Kids really hits home. "None of us know when we might need to be the recipient of such an organization. It's the right thing to do. By helping Kaune Kids, we are all helping build the future of Santa Fe."



State ECU has been involved with UWSFC for well over two decades. In fact, State ECU staffers contribute between $10,000 and $12,000 annually to the non-profit through a voluntary payroll deduction. "It's really incredible," says Dixon. "It might be only a few dollars per pay period; but 85% of our staff participates."



About State ECU

State ECU, with nearly $500 million in assets, is the 8th largest credit union in New Mexico. As a financial not-for-profit, State ECU is dedicated to serving its members and the community with integrity and accountability. Founded in 1958, State ECU now provides financial services to more than 41,000 members with local support, decisions, expertise, and convenience.