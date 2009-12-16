State Legislators Gift PrepMe’s ACT & SAT Test Prep to High School Students in Their District

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2009 -- With test prep and after school programs falling victim to school budget cuts, PrepMe created a special program for state legislators to help their high school districts prepare for college. Thanks to state legislators’ commitment to advocating post-secondary education and participation in PrepMe’s “Be a Local Hero” program, high school students across the nation received free college test prep.



PrepMe is an education company offering personalized online curriculum aligned to ACT’s & SAT’s respective college readiness and guidelines and helps students prepare for the skills tested on college entrance exams. Only PrepMe students can boast 5 point score improvements on the ACT and 305 points on the SAT.



Through the “Be a Local Hero” program, high school students have four months access to online personalized weekly schedules comprised of over 150 lessons and quizzes and four full ACT or SAT tests. In order for students to have received this free gift, state legislators submitted their commitment on their high school’s behalf. Excited and eager to provide their school district with college test prep when so many programs had been cut due to budget restraints, legislators flooded PrepMe with written requests to help their high schools. These legislators are truly the local heroes of their districts.



Alaska

• Representative Pete Petersen



Arizona

• Representative Cecil Ash

• Senator Richard Miranda

• Representantive Ben Miranda



Hawaii

• Senator Clarence Nishihara



Iowa

• Senator Mike Gronstal



Illinois

• Representative Karen Yarbrough



Indiana

• Senator Jim Arnold

• Representative Phil Giaquinta

• Representative Peggy Welch



Kentucky

• Representative Richard Henderson

• Representative Joni Jenkins

• Representative Mary Lou Marzian

• Representative Sannie Overly

• Representative Greg Stumbo

• Senator Johnny Ray Turner



Michigan

• Representative Lisa Brown

• Representative Mark Meadows



Missouri

• Representative Bert Atkins

• Representative Patricia Yaeger



North Dakota

• Senator Judy Lee

• Representative Shirley Meyer

• Representative Corey Mock



New Mexico

• Senator John Pinto

• Representative Dennis Roch

• Senator John Sapien



Ohio

• Representative Tom Letson

• Representative Dale Mallory



Utah

• Representative Keith Grover

• Representative Wayne Harper

• Representative Kory Holdaway

• Representative Gregory Hughes



Washington

• Senator Mary Margaret Haugen



Wyoming

• Representative Sue Wallis



