State Legislators Gift PrepMe's ACT & SAT Test Prep to High School Students in Their District

Legislators support online education by providing students the opportunity to prepare for college with PrepMe’s Local Hero Program.
Chicago, IL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2010 -- With college readiness programs falling victim to school budget cuts, PrepMe created a special program for state legislators to help their high school districts prepare for college. The scholarship program called “Be A Local Hero,” allows state legislators to identify schools in their home districts which could benefit from ACT or SAT course scholarships for up to 25 students, and become a hero in education for those kids.
Through the Be a Local Hero program, high school students have four months access to online personalized weekly schedules comprised of over 150 lessons, quizzes and practice tests. In order for students to have received this free gift, state legislators submitted their commitment on their high schools’ behalf. Excited and eager to provide their school district with college test prep when so many programs have been cut due to budget constraints, legislators flooded PrepMe with written requests to help their high schools. These legislators are truly the local heroes of their districts.
PrepMe is an education company offering personalized online curriculum aligned to ACTs & SATs respective college readiness standards and helps students prepare for the skills tested on college entrance exams. PrepMe teaches standards-aligned curriculum that helps students and teachers work together to identify skill weaknesses and prioritize them to enforce the core foundations in subject matter areas taught in high school.
Congratulations and thanks to the following legislators who are the 2010 PrepMe Local Heroes.
