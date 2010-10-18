State Legislators Gift PrepMe's ACT & SAT Test Prep to High School Students in Their District

Chicago, IL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2010 -- With college readiness programs falling victim to school budget cuts, PrepMe created a special program for state legislators to help their high school districts prepare for college. The scholarship program called “Be A Local Hero,” allows state legislators to identify schools in their home districts which could benefit from ACT or SAT course scholarships for up to 25 students, and become a hero in education for those kids.



Through the Be a Local Hero program, high school students have four months access to online personalized weekly schedules comprised of over 150 lessons, quizzes and practice tests. In order for students to have received this free gift, state legislators submitted their commitment on their high schools’ behalf. Excited and eager to provide their school district with college test prep when so many programs have been cut due to budget constraints, legislators flooded PrepMe with written requests to help their high schools. These legislators are truly the local heroes of their districts.



PrepMe is an education company offering personalized online curriculum aligned to ACTs & SATs respective college readiness standards and helps students prepare for the skills tested on college entrance exams. PrepMe teaches standards-aligned curriculum that helps students and teachers work together to identify skill weaknesses and prioritize them to enforce the core foundations in subject matter areas taught in high school.



Congratulations and thanks to the following legislators who are the 2010 PrepMe Local Heroes.



Alabama:

• Rodger Smitherman



Arizona:

• Jerry Weiers



Arkansas

• Denny Altes

• Gene Jeffress

• Jim Nickels

• Garry Smith



Connecticut

• Mary Mushinsky



Florida

• Christopher Smith

• Arthenia Joyner



Georgia

• Sharon Beasly- Teague

• Billy Mitchell



Hawaii

• John Mizuno

• Clift Tsuji



Idaho

• John Goedde



Illinois

• Bill Black

• Thomas Holbrook



Indiana

• Jim Arnold



Kansas

• Mario Goico



Kentucky

• Rocky Adkins

• Eddie Ballard

• Linda Belcher

• Walter Blevins

• David Boswell

• Kevin Bratcher

• Julian Carroll

• Perry Clark

• Leslie Combs

• James Comer

• Ron Crimm

• Robert Damron

• Myron Dossett

• Ted Edmonds

• Kelly Flood

• Danny Ford

• David Givens

• Jim Gooch

• Derrick Graham

• Jeff Greer

• Mike Harmon

• Denise Harper-Angel

• Melvin Henley

• Jimmy Higdon

• Dennis L. Horlander

• Joni Jenkins

• Ray Jones II

• Dennis Keene

• Vernie McGaha

• Terry Mills

• Brad Montell

• Tim Moore

• Gerald Neal

• Sannie Overly

• Darryl Owens

• R.J Palmer II

• Ruth Ann Palumbo

• Don Pasley

• Joey Pendleton

• Marie Rader

• Rick Rand

• Mike Reynolds

• Jerry Rhoads

• Dorsey Ridley

• Carl Rollins

• Sal Santoro

• John Schickel

• Tim Shaughnessy

• Arnold Simpson

• Brandon Smith

• John Will Stacy

• Fitz Steel

• Kathy Stein

• Kent Stevens

• Katie Stine

• Greg Stumbo

• Tommy Thompson

• John Tilley

• Johnny Ray Turner

• Robin Webb

• Susan Westrom

• David Williams

• Eddie Worley

• Addia Wuchner

• Brent Yonts



Louisiana

• Patricia Smith



Maine

• Sharon Treat



Massachusetts

• Mark Falzone



Michigan

• Lisa Brown

• Mark Meadows



Minnesota

• D. Scott Dibble

• Al Juhnke



New Hampshire

• Robert Cushing

• Daniel Eaton

• Robert Introne



New Mexico

• Andrew Barreras

• Dennis Roch

• Debbie Rodella



North Carolina

• Larry Bell

• Phillip Haire



North Dakota

• Lois Delmore

• Rae Ann Kelsch

• Steven Zaiser



Ohio

• Tom Letson



Oklahoma

• Anastasia Pittman

• Weldon Watson



Puerto Rico

• Luz Arce Ferrer

• Lourdes Ramos



Tennessee

• Debra Maggart

• Eddie Yokley



Utah

• Brent Goodfellow

• Todd Kiser

• Rebecca Lockhart

• Howard Stephenson

• Michael Waddoups



Vrginia

• Adam Ebbin

• Janet Howell

• John Miller

• Yvonne Miller



West Virginia

• Bonnie Brown

• Bill Hamilton

• Meshea Poore



Wyoming

• Allen Jaggi

