State-of-the-Art Colonoscopy in Los Angeles Facility Offers Revolutionary Colon Cancer Screening

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Dedicated to providing excellent patient-centered care, colonoscopy in Los Angeles expert Dr. Peyton P. Berookim utilizes innovative medical technology to treat a variety of gastroenterological issues including GERD, ulcerative colitis, and Barrett's esophagus. At his leading colonoscopy in Los Angeles facility, Dr. Berookim offers progressive, minimally invasive procedures such as radiofrequency ablation therapy and PillCam esophagus capsule endoscopy to ensure the wellbeing of his patients.



Specializing in stomach cancer prevention, colorectal cancer prevention, and esophageal cancer prevention, colonoscopy in Los Angeles expert Dr. Berookim is dedicated to educating patients about the need for preventative cancer screenings. To save patients' time and money, Dr. Berookim offers Fast Track procedures which allow healthy patients to schedule a colonoscopy procedure without scheduling an initial office visit.



Working alongside an equally qualified and experienced colonoscopy in Los Angeles team, Dr. Berookim is committed to providing trusted and compassionate care to his patients. The goal of his care is to relieve patients' digestive discomforts, diagnose underlying gastroenterological conditions, and work with patients to adopt lifestyle changes for an improved quality of life. Understanding the importance of patient advocacy, colonoscopy in Los Angeles specialist Dr. Berookim emphasizes the need to communicate to patients.



About Dr. Peyton P. Berookim

A double board-certified gastroenterologist in Southern California, Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a leading Los Angeles colonoscopy expert and the director of The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Widely recognized for his excellence in the field of gastroenterology, Dr. Berookim specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. To learn more about Dr. Berookim and his colonoscopy in Los Angeles services, visit www.colonoscopy-beverlyhills.com or call 310.271.1122.