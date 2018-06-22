State of the Art Laser Medi Spa Opens in Meredith, New Hampshire

Meredith, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --LIFE Medi Spa, a brand-new Medical Spa has opened in Meredith, New Hampshire. LIFE stands for Lasers~Injectables~Facials~Esthetics.



LIFE Medi Spa is conveniently located off of Route 104 at 3 Winona Rd, Suite 1B in Meredith. Meredith is situated in the Lakes Region by Lake Winnipesaukee. Founders Staci McCarthy, RN (formerly of Meredith Bay Laser) and Darlaine Laviolette, CNM, APRN have partnered to create a new full service spa that provides non-invasive cosmetic, medical and aesthetic solutions for their clients.



LIFE boasts a brand new 2018 state of the art laser. The Candela GentleMax Pro laser is considered by industry experts as the Gold Standard for Laser Hair Removal and offers a wide variety of other treatments including Skin Rejuvenation,Facial & Spider Veins, Leg Veins, Pigmented Lesions and Toenail Fungus to name a few.



One of the benefits of a cosmetic laser is that it is a non-invasive procedure delivering measurable results without the down time.



"It is quite impressive to see the outcome of laser services and esthetic medicine in general. From its simple application and excellent results to the confidence it restores in our clients as they complete their treatments." Laviolette shares.



LIFE offers Botox for the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles in addition to the entire line of Juvederm Dermal fillers, clinically used to improve the appearance of aging. Kybella is offered for permanent fat destruction that targets the fat under the chin.



Darlaine and Staci are joined by Stephanie Groleau, Esthetician and Make-up Artist. Some additional services include natural and medical approaches to skin care including chemical peels, facials, waxing, lash and brow tinting, and product lines including Skin Medica, Mad Hippie and Young Living. The services at LIFE are provided by highly trained licensed medical professionals.



"My passion for aesthetic medicine has evolved over the last 10 years of serving my clients in the Lakes Region and I am so excited to be offering my services at such a beautiful new facility. Our attention to detail and dedication to client satisfaction at LIFE will set us apart from other places and we look forward to serving our community where the 3 of us live." says McCarthy.



Call today to book your free consultation or appointment and let them help you "Bring your Skin to LIFE" 603-232-9008. Follow them on Facebook and find them on the web at http://www.lifemedispanh.com.



Everyone is welcome to join them on June 29th from 4-7pm for the Grand Opening Celebration of LIFE Medi Spa. There will be product samples, free giveaways, light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. LIFE Medi Spa is located at 3 Winona Rd, Suite 1B, Meredith, NH 03253.