Staten Island Mold Removal Company Warns NYC of Toxic Mold Pandemic

Staten Island, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2013 --Nowadays, it is known that mold can cause serious health damage. Mold is a type of fungus that appears in areas that have been exposed to water. It can appear anywhere, as long as the surface has been exposed to humidity, but the most common places are: the basement, the kitchen, the bathroom, surfaces with wallpaper and so on. Exposure to mold can be toxic and lead to serious issues, like: asthma, severe headaches, psoriasis, psychological depression and many more.



If you notice one or more of the following mold-symptoms, it would be best to contact a company specialized in mold to eradicate it. Common symptoms include: sewer backup, basement flood, foundation seepage, pipe leaks, over-flown tools, dysfunctional vents, discoloration of Sheetrock Walls and severe un-ordinary odors.



In case you notice any of these signs and are alarmed, you can contact Five Boro Mold Specialist with trust. Their phone hours are from 9AM to 5PM, but they record all messages, since they have a 24 Hour emergency service. In a standard mold inspection, performed by Five Boro Mold Specialist, two technicians come to your home to perform a diagnostic. They take samples from the surface and the air and they evaluate possible moisture sources to determine the source of mold growth. The samples are then sent to their lab and after a few days, the client gets a full report, encompassing the final diagnosis, the quantity and the type of mold, the specific process to remove the mold and further recommendations to prevent its reappearance.



The cost for a full inspection is $550 and it includes air testing, swab sampling from the concerned areas, infrared technology as well as moisture readings and particle counters. It also includes the detailed report from the lab.



About Five Boro Mold Specialist

Five Boro Mold Specialist has twenty years of experience in the business of mold inspection, mold removal and anything concerning mold. The business is located in New York and they are active in all five boroughs of New York and the general metropolitan area. They have been serving homeowners, landlords, tenants, businesses, schools and others to completely eradicate mold and they have a reputation as being NYC’s pioneer and leader in this particular industry.



Staten Island Mold Removal