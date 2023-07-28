Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, knows that power washers are the best option for industrial and commercial cleaning in Medford, Nassau, Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, New York City, and the surrounding areas. Power washers combine the high pressure with the element of heat in the water to provide a boost to any cleaning project. They have a number of different options when it comes to power washers so give a call to their team today to learn more about power washers.



In the current age where alternative power sources are really being exploited, users have a number of choices when it comes to how a power washer is actually powered. Traditionally, power washers have had gas engines to power the pump and heat the water. While these are still available and are very useful, there are other options that clients can choose for their power washer setup.



One option that some go for is the fully electric power washer. These units typically have a battery that can be recharged when not being used, or they can be plugged into a special outlet that provides the right amount of electricity. Another option that some choose to use for heating the water is propane. This option provides quick heating to the water to keep it hot for optimal cleaning power. These can be either stationary units or can be made portable on a truck or trailer setup.



Users may already have a pressure washer that is working very well, so why would they get rid of it? Instead, they can add a heating element that will heat the water before it is run through the pressure washer, transforming the unit into a power washer. Users will find that this helps to remove dirt and grime better than the pressure washer alone. These add-on units have a number of options when it comes to how it heats the water. They offer electric models, diesel models, and even oil-heated models which gives users flexibility to match up with their specific situations.



There are many applications for the use of a power washer in and around Medford, Nassau, Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, New York City, and the surrounding areas. Users can have a station where they bring projects to the power washer area, or they can have a mobile option to bring it to the projects when it isn't convenient to have a central location. Talk with the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies today to learn more about all of the power washer options.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.