Statutory Plans for New Towns and Cities by Retown Urban Design Consultants

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Retown, a reputable urban development consultancy firm, introduces statutory plans for new towns and new cities. Over the last few years, the firm has been planning sub-national regions to city regions for last few years. Lately, they have successfully implemented a number of urban design schemes for local areas, integrated urban design, urban infrastructure projects for transport and water sectors and landscape design.



With an integrated team of engineers, statisticians, urban planners, architects and geographers, and urban design consultants, the firm has been successfully dealing with urban and regional planning, landscape design, and comprehensive approach to mobility systems, urban transport, urban engineering buildings, next-generation streets, and much more.



From preliminary study to project management, the firm has been dealing with such tasks with utmost professionalism. Years of experienced have earned them recognition in the industry for the quality service and commitment toward their clients and customers. The expert team of engineers and architects are experts at handling all aspects of layout and planning for development of pre-urban and rural spaces, offering intelligent designs for related infrastructure. The use of advanced technology for decision making distinguishes them from the rest.



Almost every residential urban design planning team includes an extensive background. They are also successfully handling a number of commercial and industrial urban design planners. Whether it is a small or large size project, they have adequate resources to ensure successful and profitable completion. Over the last few years, they have worked on multiple development projects for retail centers, hospitality business like restaurants hotels, industrial centers, commercial space and professional centers.



For those looking for senior housing consultants, Retown is the right firm. To get in touch with their senior housing consultant, visit http://www.retown.com/senior-housing-consultants/ or call them at 708-442-4545.



About Retown

Retown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to the revitalization of towns and cities. The Retown approach has three phases: Re-Think. Re-Invest. Re-Build.