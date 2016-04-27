Stay Alert in Emergency Situations with allpcalert.com

Hillsboro, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --"Whether through desktops, phone apps, or webpages, our system functions seamlessly to bring emergency information directly to citizens from just a single click," said Steven Watkins, founder and creator of Allpcalert.com. "Simply put, our software is going to save lives and give people an instant safety option instead of the slower, traditional methods today."



Determined to design an emergency alert system capable of being triggered by people running for their own lives, Watkins set out to develop Allpcalert.com after a recent active shooter in the Hesston, Kansas area. The resulting product is faster to alert everyone without direct calls, and is done with a single click on a desktop or mobile link.



"We need to accept the reality that shootings are going to keep happening," said Watkins. "Instead of praying we're never the unfortunate victims, Allpcalert.com gives people a chance to stay connected and informed during the gravest hours. Spread the word on this safety software development, and consider adopting it for increased protection today."



About Allpcalert.com

Allpcalert.com, a cross-platform desktop, email, and SMS early warning system of emergency events, provides communities with the tools needed to stay safe, alert, and in charge during emergency situations. Developed to help combat the mounting shooter threats today, this desktop alert system will notify all corporate computers on the network with just a single click of a link.



Visit: https://www.allpcalert.com/.