Stay Connected Worldwide For Free Just in Time for the Holidays

Blacksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2009 -- nanoCom Corporation, a market leader for Internet video communication software, announced today the launch of the latest version of iSpQ VideoChat. iSpQ VideoChat 9 is a free video messaging and live webcam chat service that enables you to connect with thousands of people from around the world in a thriving online community.



Founded in 1998, iSpQ VideoChat has taken the world by storm with over 2.7 million customers located in 209 different countries. "iSpQ's breakthrough video and voice technology enable a real and natural experience that shrinks any distance between two or more people," said Bob Summers, president of nanoCom.



Now anyone can stay connected for free with friends and families just in time for the holidays! With a mission to keep the world connected at the touch of a button, iSpQ VideoChat 9 offers a basic version for free to anyone who would like to join the iSpQ community.



With iSpQ VideoChat 9 users enjoy one of the most unique online experiences with features like 4-way live video chat, video messaging and video email. "Seeing is believing and video messages are personal and fun," expressed Gordon Arnold, an iSpQ user. iSpQ VideoChat 9 users can even stay connected with those outside the iSpQ community by sending a video email to anyone with an email address!



"With iSpQ VideoChat 9, family and friends who are separated by any distance can get closer through video messaging and live video chat," added Summers.



Availability

Additional information about iSpQ VideoChat and a free download of iSpQ 9 for Windows are available at http://www.ispq.com. The MacOS version of iSpQ VideoChat 9 is currently under development.



About nanoCom Corporation

nanoCom Corporation is a pioneer in providing affordable, cross-platform video chat and conferencing software. nanoCom markets and develops innovative online applications and services using advanced technologies, such as peer-to-peer Internet, human computer interaction and advanced imaging processing. iSpQ Video Chat, nanoCom's premiere software suite, consists of millions of consumers, educators and businesses in more than 209 countries worldwide. nanoCom was founded in 1999, and is based in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg, VA. To learn more about nanoCom, please visit: http://www.nanoCom.com

