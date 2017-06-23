STD Dating Site PositiveSingles.com Rewards Lifetime Membership to Top Members Who Help Other STD Singles

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --The largest STD dating website, PositiveSingles.com, just announced that it is going to start rewarding its most cherished members with lifetime memberships to their services. These are proven members who have gone out of their way to help other STD single members through the various blogs and forums of the website. The moderators of these discussion platforms take note of which members have frequently responded and counseled other members that have had questions or concerns about STD singles dating.



"PS Blogs are a great way to get and give support," the PositiveSingles.com blog indicates. They are "a great way to tell people more about yourself, and a chance for you to get to know others also living with STDs." Members have the opportunity to help others by sharing their own real-life experiences of dealing with STDs and how they were able to transition into a dating lifestyle, despite living with their disease.



"PositiveSingles is not just an STD dating website," a PositiveSingles representative stated. "It is also a warm-hearted support community for STD singles to get help and counseling about dating from other members who were previously in the same situation they were in." A PositiveSingles membership entitles its members to unlimited access to all the main features of the website. These include the STD blog, STD forum, STD Question & Answer page, STD counseling, and the ability to search and communicate with other STD singles privately.



Members who are rewarded with a lifetime membership get chosen exclusively by top level administrators of PositiveSingles.com. On the top of the member's blog page, a blue button with the words "Get FREE lifetime membership!" will appear on the right side just above their blog address area. The member just has to click on this button and send their application, then their membership will become upgraded to a lifetime membership after PositiveSingles' approval. This means they'll never have to pay another monthly or annual charge for their premium membership ever again.



About PositiveSingles.com

PositiveSingles.com is the best, largest, completely anonymous and most trusted online dating site for people with Herpes, HPV, HIV / AIDS and other STDs in the world. The site is dedicated to providing a positive community where members can discover love, support and hope. The company empowers people to enjoy STD dating in a safe and welcoming environment.