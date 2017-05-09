Steam Shower Store Celebrates Its Birthday with a Sale with Up to 60% Off

Heysham, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --The Steam Shower Store is celebrating its birthday by providing a very special gift to all its valuable customers. In addition to the discount of up to 50% which is already available on products in their sale, they are offering an extra 10% discount for a limited time, meaning a massive 60% discount on selected items.



Founded in 2005, the success of the Steam Shower Store has been based on the fact that it has always stood firm by its founding principles. It offers:



The best products from the leading brands



Unbeatable prices

Great service



The Steam Shower Store only works with the most reputable brands on the market. This is the only way they can be satisfied that each and every product on their website meets their customers' expectations in terms of build-quality, features and functionality and after-sales support. All items on the Steam Shower Store website have a warranty of at least a year. Some products are guaranteed for up to five years.



In addition to offering the best prices around, the Steam Shower Store operates on a clear and simple pricing model. We've all known the frustration of thinking that we've managed to find ourselves a great deal online, only to discover that by the time you add on a whole string of extra charges at the checkout, the deal is actually nothing like as good as was suggested by the headline price. For example, if someone buys a shower from an internet retailer, which only offers delivery, then the shower is going to need to be delivered, so it makes sense that the headline price should include standard delivery (along with how long standard delivery takes). It also makes sense that any alternative delivery options (such as express delivery or even next-day delivery) should be stated on the web page beside the relevant item along with the extra costs involved. With the Steam Shower Store, you always know where you stand. Likewise, you're never going to find yourself in a "batteries not included" situation once your product is delivered. If it's integral to the functioning of the product, it's included. As Managing Director Andrew Ellis said: "When I'm a customer myself, I don't know what's more annoying, getting to an online checkout only to discover a whole pile of extra charges on top of the headline price or getting a product delivered only to discover that you need to go out and buy basic parts just to make it work. I promised myself that at the Steam Shower Store we would always provide a straightforward price for a functional product delivered to your door and that is what we have always done.".



Even though the Steam Shower Store cuts back on prices, they still believe in offering the sort of level of service you'd expect from a premium retail store. Any time you contact them, you will find yourself dealing with an actual, real person who has been trained on the product range so that they can offer knowledgeable advice, tailored to your particular situation.