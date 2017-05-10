Steamshowerspareparts.com - The Biggest Stock Holding of Steam Shower Spares Invests in Even Bigger Range

Heysham, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2017 --The growing popularity of steam showers has meant an increased need for the spare parts to repair them. When a shower is in warranty, sourcing these parts is the vendor's responsibility. Otherwise, the customer has to source the relevant part themselves, or find a tradesperson who can do it for them. Fortunately, steamshowerspareparts.com has this situation covered. The biggest catalogue of steam shower spares in the world has just become even bigger.



In an ideal world, all steam showers would work perfectly throughout their lifetime before being taken off to be recycled in an environmentally-friendly manner. In the real world, however, even the most reputable manufacturers produce the occasional, faulty appliance. One of the benefits of buying a steam shower from a known and respected brand is that the companies behind them are prepared to back their products with warranties, so customers have the reassurance of knowing that if they have a problem, one phone call will put it right. The problem comes when customers buy showers from lesser-known vendors, possibly on the understandable, but incorrect, assumption that one steam shower is much like another.



In reality, the premium brands are built to last, using high-quality components, which is why the vendors behind them can be confident about backing them with equally solid warranties. Vendors, which sell generic products or just brand up cheap steam showers under their own label, simply cannot afford to offer the same guarantees, because they know that these lower-quality appliances are going to have shorter lifetimes and be far more prone to breaking down and hence needing spare parts. Andrew Ellis, Managing Director of steamshowerspareparts.com gave a realistic assessment of the situation: "Even if the customer has the legal right to have the shower repaired by the vendor, they still need to turn that legal right into a reality and there are probably very few people prepared to go to the hassle of taking legal action, particularly since they know that even if they get a judgement in their favour, the vendor may just opt to go out of business rather than comply with it and frankly a lot of the companies which sell low-quality steam showers will be short-term businesses anyway. Then, of course, you have the companies which operate from outside the UK and hence under a different legal system where customers have fewer rights."



Sadly there's nothing steamshowerspareparts.com can do to put low-grade vendors out of business, other than to warn customers about them. The good news, however, is that they can help people who simply need spare parts to get their existing steam shower working again without the help of the original vendor. The biggest stock-holding and catalogue of steam shower parts in the world has just become even bigger and so steamshowerspareparts.com now holds almost every possible spare part for all steam showers manufactured in China, both brand-name and generic. So even if your original vendor has left you in the lurch, steamshowerspareparts.com will still be there for you.