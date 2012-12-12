Stearns Research Smart Scan Trades for 12/13/2012: Biotech Stocks

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2012 --After review of last three trading sessions the following stocks have been rated +70 or more using the trade triangle analysis. Based on a pre-defined weighted trend formula for chart analysis, these stocks were rated from -100 (strong downtrend) to +100 (strong uptrend).



Somaxon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SOMX): Smart Scan Chart Analysis is showing some near term weakness. However, this market remains in the confines of a longer term Uptrend with tight money management stops. Total Score +70



SOMX’s recent uptrend seems to be largely attributed to buyout from Pernix Therapeutics. Children's medicine maker Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will buy insomnia treatment maker Somaxon Pharmaceuticals Inc. for about $25 million in stock.



SOMX’s shares were up 97% in intra-day trading and closed up 80% from the previous close of @1.47.



Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACUR): Smart Scan Chart Analysis continues positive longer term. Look for this market to remain firm. Strong Uptrend with money management stops. A triangle indicates the presence of a very strong trend that is being driven by strong forces and insiders. Total Score +90



Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped Monday after the company said it is now selling a new version of the decongestant pseudoephedrine that is more difficult to make into methamphetamine.



ACUR’s shares were up 83% on Tuesday, December 11th, 2012 and managed to close up 42% from the previous close of $2.45.



Disclosure: Stearns Research does not own any shares in any of the companies mentioned above nor does any of its employees, shareholders or affiliates.



