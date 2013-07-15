Steel Building Company's "NEW" Customers

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2013 --In an industry that is not necessarily known for a repeat customer base, Freedom Steel’s first and second quarter analysis of “new” clientele indicated an 18% increase in repeat business from consumers that are already proud owners of a Freedom Steel building. “Aside from contractors, most of our customers only really ever need one steel building in their lifetime,” says General Manager Jeff Garfield. “In recent months, however, we have had a staggering number of requests for either additions or second and third buildings.” Garfield qualifies this upswing as a positive direction in the economy. As people expand on their businesses, purchase more vehicles, machinery, livestock, or just want more room to move around, they return to the source that was the solution to begin with.



Freedom Steel credits its dedication to quality and customer service as the reason their customers are coming back for more. Boasting a consumer-generated referral source of over 42%, the company’s philosophy has always been to breed more happy customers by maintaining existing happy customers. However, close to half of that influence this year has resulted in a rise in Freedom Steel building clients becoming multiple unit owners.



Whether it’s an expansion of a few bays on a garage purchased years ago, or its time to add that barn next to the covered arena; or maybe that storage building just has too much “stuff” in it; Freedom Steel has the solution for your next metal building.



To take advantage of Freedom Steel Building Corp.’s Repeat Customer Discount program, or to get a quote on your first building, please visit their website, http://FreedomSteel.com or contact a project coordinator toll free by calling 1-800-630-2846.



About Freedom Steel

Freedom Steel’s buildings are shipped factory direct from any one of their 18 factories across the continental Unites States. Freedom Steel also provides buildings for anywhere in the world, including a heavy concentration in the Caribbean and Canada; as well as projects in Central and South Americas, Africa and Europe. Freedom Steel’s factories have the ability to construct prefabricated buildings of any size with clear-span options as wide as 250’. Along with all of the government funded projects, Freedom Steel ships hundreds of buildings per year to customers needing barns, garages, riding arenas, gymnasiums, churches, workshops, residences and more. Stamped, certified and state sealed drawings are included for every project. Freedom Steel buildings come standard with such “upgrades” as PBR roof and wall panels, pre-welded clips and pre-punched door openings. They also offer an array of accessories for the consumer including garage and entry doors, windows, insulation, vents, skylights and canopies. Freedom Steel’s international headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL, where any and all (potential) customers are welcome to visit anytime.