Stefanie Huber Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Cover the Initial Production Cost for Kuviez

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --A full time mom and wife, Stefanie Huber is the proud creator of a designer bedding for kids that she has named Kuviez. Stefanie claims that the innovative button design of the product eliminates the hassle of daily bed making for moms, while creating a happy sleeping space for their little ones.



Kuviez is suitable for children between the ages of two and twelve years, and is made of 100% Soft Cotton Fabric. The patented design of the product keeps the kids comfortably covered by eliminating messy untucked sheets, and ensures sound, healthy sleep. Its elastic anchors provide the freedom to move around on the bed without the fear of having the sheets fall off. Most importantly, Kuviez allows the kids to make their own beds easily.



Some of the most important features of Kuviez include:



- 100% Cotton

- 200 thread count

- Fitted sheet for mattresses up to 12 inches deep

- Adjustable buttonholes

- Machine washable

- Labels to help align flat and fitted sheet

- Child safety tested and approved

- Ideal for wall and bunk beds



Stefanie Huber has spent many years planning, developing, and perfecting the concept of Kuviez. After numerous prototypes, material testing, buttons, drawings and sketches, she is finally ready to bring her creation to the market. She has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $3,800 that will be spent on the initial production run of Kuviez. All backers will receive fabulous discounts on the retail price of the product.



Inviting backers to support her crowdfunding initiative, Stefanie mentioned, "Kuviez was made by a mom with kids for moms with kids. I really hope you decide to support this project and try Kuviez! You and your children deserve the very best rest. "



To find out more about Kuviez, please visit http://kck.st/2iZVlAV.



The website of Kuviez is http://www.kuviez.com/.



