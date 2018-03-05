Stefni Valencia Launches Her New Powerful Single Called "Vueltas"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Noted as hypnotizing and majestic, multi-talented composer and singer Stefni Valencia launches new single and video entitled "Vueltas" from her album "Obstaculos de una Flor." This new music video, directed by Philip Forteza, allows Stefni to tell a story that will capture interest from the song's first notes in a magnetic and seductive way.



"Vueltas" mixes the styles and sounds of pop with alternative rock (and a bit of electronic) in an intense story that Stefni personifies to perfection, thanks to her talent as an actress. This video is not to be missed.



The charismatic Latin Pop/Rock singer says she is very happy with what she and her collaborators have achieved, as well as the acceptance that "Vueltas" has garnered among her followers. Her goal as an artist is to be a force in the music industry, and that is why she continues working hard writing new music that she expects to share soon with her fans.



This powerhouse Latina is very proud of who she is, and she strives to inspire young women everywhere to do the same. The energy and power of her voice plus Stefni's personality results in songs like "Vueltas", which can be found on her website, stefnivalencia.com, and as well on all music platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Soundcloud, and Deezer, among others. It can be found alongside her other singles, "Me Quemé" and "Creí en Ti", and their accompanying music videos, which have earned a very positive reception among her audience.



The song and video are part of the album "Obstaculos de una Flor."



To learn more about this artist, visit her website at http://www.stefnivalencia.com and/or follow her on Instagram and Twitter @msstefniv.



About Stefni Valencia

Contact:

Yoli Valdez

Booking@SpeakerDamageRecords.com

818-575-6093