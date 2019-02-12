Stellar Releases Innovative Data Recovery Suite "Stellar Data Recovery" for Both macOS and Windows

Metuchen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2019 --Stellar, a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, launched new editions of its flagship data recovery software suite. The latest editions bring advanced support for the modern data recovery needs of individuals and businesses alike across the globe.



These new data recovery software products— Stellar Data Recovery for Mac and Windows — are built upon the company's 25-years of innovation in the data care domain. These DIY software feature a modern and easy user interface coupled with enhanced performance, recovery speed and reliability for any data loss situation – from simple to the most complex.



Stellar Data Recovery Premium is the world's first software that not just recovers but also repairs data assets in a variety of situations. The software can also repair damaged photos and videos, which may get corrupt due to malware infection, file conversion, or overwriting.



The Mac version of Stellar Data Recovery can recover from any Mac device such as iMac®, MacBook Air®, MacBook Pro®, and Mac Pro®. The software supports multiple storage media such as hard drives, fusion drives, SSDs, SD cards, USB flash drives, and more with APFS, HFS+, HFS, NTFS, FAT (FAT32/FAT64), and exFAT file systems. It is compatible with the latest macOS Mojave® 10.14 (and older versions up to 10.7).



The Windows variant of Stellar Data Recovery recovers data from all types of Windows desktops, laptops and an extensive variety of storage media such as hard drives, hybrid drives, SSDs, memory cards, USB flash drives, optical media, and more. Further, it supports restoration of data from drives having NTFS, FAT, FAT16, FAT32 and exFAT files systems, and is also compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista & XP.



To help prevent data loss due to impeding drive failure, the software is now equipped with the SMART Drive Monitor. The utility proactively monitors the system hard drive or SSD and externally connected storage media. It also scans the drive for bad sectors, displays SMART disk info, and creates disk clone—if the drive is severely corrupt or may fail in near future.



"The brand new versions bring enhanced utilities to our customers in the form of support for APFS file system and macOS Mojave 10.14 and SMART drive monitor. We will continue to innovate and offer world-class solutions to our customers to enable them to get maximum from their digital lifestyle" said Mr. Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.



Pricing & Availability

The free demo version is available that lets you scan and preview the recovered files. However, to save them you need to purchase the software.



Stellar Data Recovery starts at $49.99 for the Windows and is available in 4 editions— Standard, Professional, Premium, and Technician.



For Mac, the software starts at $79.99 and is available in 3 editions— Professional, Premium, and Technician.



For more details: Stellar Data Recovery for Windows | Stellar Data Recovery for Mac



About Stellar

Stellar is a ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified organization specializing in services & software for data recovery, data migration, file repair & data erasure. Since 1993, Stellar has served more than 3 million happy users globally across 190 countries.