WAAW Foundation Robotics and Renewable STEM Camp for African Girls

Wylie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Working to Advance STEM Education for African Women (WAAW), in partnership with the Women's Technology Empowerment Center (W.TEC)Nigeria will launch its one-week residential Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camp at the Laureates College in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria from July 28th to August 2nd, 2013. The theme of the 2013 camp is ROBOTICS AND RENEWABLE ENERGY.



The Director of WAAW STEM Camp initiative, Ms. Ifeyinwa Okoye said "The camp will use an integrated learning approach centered around the theme to show how robotics, computer science and programming are useful for solving significant problems in Africa, including electricity generation. The girls will learn to use locally available items and tools so that when camp is over, they will be able to continue to innovate with what they can find in their communities."



The Robotics STEM camp, the first of its kind in Africa, will include hands on activities, lectures, tutorials, experiments and field trips, all led and presented by female role models as an avenue to interest and excite the girls about STEM careers.



Camp applications will open in March online at http://waawfoundation.org. Campers will be selected through a screening process and individual interviews. Successful candidates will be notified the first week of May 2013.



When asked about the criteria for qualification, the Executive Director of WAAW, Mrs. Ebele Agu states that "This camp is for African girls between the ages of 13 and 17 years who are currently enrolled in Senior Secondary School (SS1) through SS3 within the African continent. We feel that this is the age where girls are making crucial decisions about their careers. This is when we can make a lasting impression on the girls and help them form peer networks that they can draw on through out their careers".



The STEM Camp Program will include:



- Students building a robot to solve green energy challenges such as trash sorting.

- Students building renewable energy systems such as solar and Wind Mill systems.

- Students exploring science, engineering and Math topics to support camp theme.

- Students participating in intense team building exercises.



There will also be time for fun! The camp schedules a number of activities that include swimming, pizza parties, baking classes, dance classes, career fair, wii playing and karaoke. Participants will experience dorm life, cafeteria food and learn what it is like to be on a college campus.



"The learning objective is to ensure girls think of Science and Technology as tools to help them innovate to enable real problem solving in their communities", says Dr. Unoma Okorafor, the founder of WAAW Foundation organization.



Participants are African girls (ages 13 – 17) who show high aptitude and interest in STEM disciplines. drawn both from government or public schools fed by low income families. who otherwise would not have the opportunity to learn about or be exposed to possible STEM careers. and from private schools. The aim of the camp is to challenge traditional African societal beliefs that female education is wasted resources and demonstrate that STEM innovation helps solve real problems in the communities in which our participants live.



About WAAW Foundation

WAAW Foundation is a 501(c) Non Profit organization whose mission is to increase the pipeline of African women in Science. Technology. Engineering and Math (STEM) related disciplines. and work to ensure that this talent is engaged in African innovation.



Our Vision:



- To train and engage women leaders who contribute to technology and economic growth in Africa.

- To become the premier international partner of choice within a global movement dedicated to ending poverty in Africa through female education.

- To be globally recognized for our unshakable commitment to the empowerment of African women.

- To contribute towards poverty eradication in African through Science and Technology research and innovation



Our Strategy:



- To Empower African Women With A Strong Voice

- Exposing, motivating and mentoring them in their pursuit of rewarding careers in science, engineering and technology related fields by: Educating and providing opportunities for education and promoting sustainable technology research and innovation activities for African Women.



Build STEM Communities that strengthen impact for African women by:



- Promoting avenues that will bring African women leaders and organizations from private industry, academia and governments to share ideas, collaborate, mentor and build and retain technology capacity in Africa.

- Building vibrant communities that engage girls with role models and mentors to ensure an ever increasing pipeline.