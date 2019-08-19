Stem:Bit Provides a Fun Way for Kids to Learn to Code

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Stem:Bit is a new building kit that aims to teach children and adults the basics of coding while also allowing them to have fun playing with their creations. The set includes more than 250 building blocks that can be used to build a wide range of creations, like cars, skyscrapers, robots and more. The set comes with a 300-page instruction manual that explains how to make a variety of common structures, and users are free to come up with their own as well.



In addition to building things with the blocks, users can also control them using the included micro:bit circuit board. Using buttons, pins and sensors, this board enables the user to interact with their created device using code that they had programmed themselves. Basic coding and programming skills are also included in the instruction manual. Users can control their creations using the infrared remote control that comes with the set, as well as a video game controller attachment.



Although the system is designed for children ages 8 and up to use in a classroom setting, it can also be for personal use. Even adults can have fun playing with the building blocks and programming their creations to perform a variety of functions. The building blocks are even compatible with Lego blocks, expanding the capabilities even further.



The team behind Stem:Bit has already completed prototyping and testing and is ready to move forward with full-scale production. To achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $12,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $5,500 with 6 days remaining in the campaign.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be eligible for a series of rewards, depending on their contribution level. Early backers can get a Stem:Bit kit for $107. Once those early-bird rewards have been claimed, the price will rise to $142. They can add on the micro:bit circuit board for an additional $13. Classroom packs are also available at $662 for 5 kits, $1,266 for 10 kits and $6,016 for 50 kits.



Once the campaign is funded, the creators can begin manufacturing the Stem:Bit kits. They expect to be ready to ship the products out to backers around the world in October 2019.