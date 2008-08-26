Stencil Ease Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Old Saybrook, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Stencil Ease (http://www.stencilease.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Stencil Ease will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.stencilease.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Stencil Ease is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Stencil Ease (http://www.stencilease.com)

Stencil Ease manufactures and distributes custom stencils, industrial stencils and decorative stencils for any industry. The stencilease.com site allows customers to choose any size and style of stencil; from number and alphabet stencils, to parking lot and athletic field stencils. Custom stencil options are available allowing shoppers to choose letter size, style and thickness of plastic material all while showing an instant preview and price before checkout. The stencilease.com site also features paints, stencil inks and stencil rollers for industrial marking projects. Since 1980, Stencil Ease has produced stencils in any quantity for fortune 500 companies and small businesses to individual users.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

