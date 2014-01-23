Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2014 --On November 20, Patterson Pope drew a winner at random for its "Win Stuff" contest. That winner, Todd Wieringa of Stengel Hill Architecture, was rewarded handsomely for watching a series of videos highlighting the workings of Paterson Pope's sales department. The grand prize, a $25,000 storage room makeover, will help his architectural firm utilize Patterson Pope's products to add organization to a needed area in their company.



Denny Hammack, CEO of Patterson Pope, indicated the reason behind the videos and contest. "We wanted to introduce architectural and design firms in our service areas to our products, but as with most things we do at Patterson Pope, we wanted to do so in a lighthearted, entertaining way. These videos do just that."



To enter the contest, architectural firms could watch a series of five videos, earning one entry for each video viewed. They could earn additional entries by sharing the videos. The winner was chosen at random on November 20.



The videos are unlike the marketing videos many such companies release. Instead of highlighting the products and services Patterson Pope offers, they tell the story of a newly promoted sales manager as he tries, unsuccessfully, to oust an unconventional sales team member. "We wanted to have some fun with this," said Hammack. "We have fun around her http://www.pattersonpope.com e, and it shows in these videos."



As the grand prize winner, Wieringa and the Stengel Hill Architecture firm won a complete redesign of their storage room from the Patterson Pope design team. The team will bring in Patterson Pope products to turn the storage room into a functional, organized space.



About Patterson Pope

