Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2024 --So, an organization has read all of the information and seen examples of custom tape rolls, and now they're ready to do an order with Phoenix Tape & Supply. Ordering custom tape rolls with them is a straightforward process. But they understand that it's always helpful to have a quick step-by-step guide to provide clients with some additional assistance. Having custom tape rolls allows organizations to easily and prominently display their brand to everyone who sees it. And they can choose from a variety of tape styles including PVC, paper, polypropylene, and others. Contact their team today to learn more about ordering custom tape rolls.



When ordering custom tape rolls, clients will first need to decide on the kind of tape that they are looking for. They can choose from polypropylene, paper, PVC, or hi-tack freezer tape. Once they choose the tape it is time to choose the thickness of the tape. Thicker tapes can provide increased holding power for heavier packages. Some tapes have a width that clients can choose from. They will then have to choose the length of tape on each roll that is being ordered. All of these options are simple boxes that clients would click on to choose the option that is needed.



Next comes an important choice for the custom tape roll, and that is the choice of color for the tape roll. This is the base color that the printing will go over. Most tapes come in standard colors like white and tan but some tapes like PVC and Polypropylene one can choose from a wider variety of colors. Once the client settles on the tape color, they then have to determine how many colors of ink a printing will have, along with choosing the color of the ink being used. Since Phoenix Tape uses the Pantone Matching System, they can print almost any PMS colors.



Phoenix Tape & Supply also provides a convenient table that shows the cost per roll when ordering one or more cases of custom tape rolls. Clients will also see the number of roles in each case based on the width and length selected for the order. They are proud to offer a very low ordering threshold of a single case and for all orders within the contiguous United States they offer free shipping as well.



Well, they have made every attempt to make the online ordering system as easy as possible, they also know that sometimes it just takes a little extra assistance to get things done. If clients have any questions or need some extra personal assistance, don't hesitate to reach out to the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply when working on a custom tape roll order. They have spent the last 40-plus years getting organizations of all sizes the best possible custom tape roll to make their brand stand out.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.