Stephanie Keszey and Jennifer Hebrard Start Kickstarter Campaign to Launch the 'Paris-Is-Beautiful' Magazine

Stéphanie Keszey has enjoyed a career working for major French companies. Highly impressed by the city's ethereal beauty, she has a desire to share Paris with world travellers. Two years ago, she was joined by Jennifer Hebrard, 26 years old, an editorial and digital expert, a Paris enthusiast and address finder. They already run a web city guide with weekly offbeat newsletters and publish a city guide that was launched in July, 2015. Now, Stéphanie and Jennifer's next venture is to share the French capital through a magazine that will be named 'Paris-is-Beautiful.'



Stéphanie and Jennifer wish to open 2016 with a bang in January by publishing their premier issue of this new travel magazine with plans to publish a new edition quarterly to welcome each new season. Their vision is to publish each issue with 96 bilingual pages in French and English in a 21x26 cm format. The magazine will be distributed free of charge in areas of Paris that are frequented by tourists and world travellers. Regardless of where they are throughout the world, readers will also be able to subscribe to Paris Is Beautiful on their website.



Talking about their plans about the magazine's first issue, Stéphanie states, "The content of the winter magazine is planned to include warmth; the warmth of the people you will meet in Paris, along with the beauty of incredible visits to our favourite districts. We invite you to say 'je t'aime', to find out about the valued expertise that operates backstage at the Moulin Rouge, to enjoy a good meal in good company in places that are each tastier than the last, to love art… in short to love Parisian life."



Stéphanie and Jennifer have just started a Kickstarter campaign to meet their expenses for this project. Their total funding requirement for the first issue of the magazine is €19,000. They have already raised €10,000 and plan to raise the remaining amount from Kickstarter. Funds raised from Kickstarter will be spent on printing, translation, writing, and photos. This project will only be funded if at least €10,000 is pledged by December 24, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1PST0Rp



The website of 'Paris-is-Beautiful' is http://cityguide.paris-is-beautiful.com/



About Stéphanie Keszey and Jennifer Hebrard

