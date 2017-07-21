Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --Creating content requires money of which a lot of independent filmmakers lack. So, websites such as Indiegogo, Kickstarter and Seed & Spark offer a platform where these content creators can go to garner support for the projects from like-minded individuals looking to be a contributor. Stephanie Neroes is one of those creative hoping to interest potential contributors in her project, Fauk My Life.



Fauk My Life is the story of Amy Faulk, a young woman who is working to pursue her athletic dreams while coming to grips with the ins and outs of life, family, friendships, and relationships. As she and the other characters in this story will soon discover, life isn't meant to be easy.



This web-show tells a powerful story through exciting writing and talented new actors, as well as through featuring the work of independent artists who bring their unique sound to the table and contribute to the emotional intensity of the scenes in the show.



Fans and viewers will now have the chance to help the show grow and fuel the continuation of this gripping story by supporting the project.



The creator, Stephanie Neroes, says of the series, "I feel like a show like this can be a positive impact in the lives of a lot of people. It follows several different characters from such diverse backgrounds that it would be almost impossible, as a young woman, not to be able to identify with at least one thing occurring in the lives of these players."



This certainly sounds like a worthwhile project that could cause a shift in the storytelling of women and sports.



Find out more, donate or join the crowdfunding campaign to help this web show come to life.



Campaign link: https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/faukmylife#story



For more information visit: http://www.faukmylife.com/



About Stephanie Neroes

Stephanie Neroes is a reality television editor as well as a retired professional women's tackle football player. She's worked in the entertainment industry for over a decade and loves the process of storytelling. Ultimately, her hope is to provide a platform where people can see themselves reflected in today's era of creative content.



Contact Info:

Stephanie Neroes

Executive Producer

stephanie.neroes@faukmylife.com