Stephen Cooke Appointed as Director of Communications for Oblate Missionary Society

Washington DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2008 -- The Oblate Missionary Society, based in Washington, DC, announces the appointment of Stephen Cooke as its Director of Communications. In this newly developed role, Mr. Cooke will be responsible for the creation, growth and implementation of the Oblates’ internal and external communications efforts, increasing awareness of the Oblate vocation.



Mr. Cooke has served in communications and public relations positions with academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the prestigious New York Athletic Club, (which he also represented in international sports) and he has provided consultation and services for corporations and media firms. His professional responsibilities throughout his career include extensive writing and editing, brand development, strategic communications, media relations and management. Born in Stratford-on-Avon, England, he brought his prolific journalistic output Stateside in the mid-1990's to pursue new media career paths.



“Stephen Cooke is ideally suited for this position,” states Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search. “He brings extensive experience with an understanding of global communications, along with an eagerness to apply his strong faith to his occupation in a Catholic organization.”



Mr. Cooke earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Studies from Portsmouth University, in Portsmouth, England.



About The Oblate Missionary Society

The Oblate Missionary Society Inc. (OMSI) is a national fundraising organization supporting the works of the US Province of Missionary Oblates (USP). The mission of OMSI is to provide funds and increase awareness in support of the ministry goals of the Province. As ministry needs continue to grow, the USP has identified an increase on the reliance of active fundraising and outreach into communities as a high priority for the organization. OMSI has an annual budget of $50 million and receives support from individuals, planned giving and institutional giving. Today, over 4,000 Oblate priests and brothers work in 68 countries on every continent.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

