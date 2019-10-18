Stephen Phinney, MD, Ph.D. to Present at Community Solutions' Pathways to Regeneration Conference

Yellow Springs, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --Dr Stephen Phinney, an internationally renowned physician-researcher in the area of nutrition, inflammation and metabolic health and Chief Medical Officer at Virta Health, will be presenting two programs at the Pathways to Regeneration: Soil, Food and Plant Medicine Conference, to be held Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, 2019. The conference is sponsored by the Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions.



Phinney, an Antioch College alumnus, has 40 years of experience specializing in the nutritional biochemistry of obesity, sports performance, body composition, and metabolic disorders. He is the co- author, along with Jeff Volek Ph.D., RD, of The Art and Science of Low Carbohydrate Living and The Art and Science of Low Carbohydrate Performance, both considered foundational books in the field. He, Volek, and Sami Inkinen (co-founder of Trulia) are founders of Virta Health, a five-year-old health care start up that is providing the first clinically-proven treatment to safely and sustainably reverse Type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery. Currently Type 2 diabetes costs families, employers, insurers, and the government billions of dollars annually. Changing the paradigm from management to reversal of Type 2 diabetes not only changes the lives of those affected but offers immense savings to our society.



Dr. Phinney's first presentation, "Connecting Some Dots: Highly Processed Food, Inflammation and Chronic Disease" is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2 at Antioch University Midwest, 900 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, Ohio. Tickets may be purchased at the Community Solutions website noted below or at the door ($30). His second presentation, "Something Old, Something New: Reversing Type 2 Diabetes with Real Food and Remote Continuous Care", will be free and open to the public at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3, McGregor Hall, Antioch College at 795 Livermore St., Yellow Springs, Ohio.



About The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions

The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions is a non-profit based in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Since its founding in 1940, its annual conferences have addressed peak oil, climate change and increasing inequity. In 2017 Community Solutions purchased a 128-acre farm and established Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice. Community Solutions' recent conferences have focused on regeneration of the soil and local food systems. Hundreds of participants have gathered to learn, share, and network at these events.



For registration and more information visit:www.communitysolution.org/pathways-to-regeneration, contact risaacson@communitysolution.org, or call 937-767-2161.