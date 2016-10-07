Steps for Life Introduces Attractive House Raffle Offering a Luxurious Three Bedroom Home in the Suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia

Carrollton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --Steps For Life is pleased to announce the launch of their attractive house raffle, offering a golden opportunity for the participants to become the owner of a luxurious three bedroom house in a beautiful community in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. The tickets for the raffle are priced at just $50, and the maximum number of tickets to be sold will be five thousand only. However, a minimum of three thousand tickets must be sold for the raffle to take place.



A 501c3 charity, Steps For Life is dedicated to offering transitional housing and life skill support for the elderly, women with addiction, and domestic violence victims. Proceeds from their just launched raffle will be spent to benefit women facing life threatening circumstances in their struggle against addiction. Funds raised from this campaign will support these ladies by providing them housing, food, and a job.



Tickets for this raffle will be sold until December 31st, 2016. Each participant can purchase multiple tickets in order to enhance his/her chances of winning. The drawing will be conducted by the company's attorney on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 provided at least three thousand tickets are sold. Otherwise, each purchaser will receive a refund for their tickets. Steps For Life invites all participants to attend the drawing in person. The drawing will also be streamed live on Facebook.



The house property to be won by the winner is located in a beautiful community loaded with amenities and activities. Steps For Life informs that there are no tax liens or encumbrances of any kind attached to this property. All the details of closing on this property will be handled by the attorney of Steps For Life.



To buy a ticket for the raffle, please visit http://bit.ly/2cHTo9R



About Steps For Life

Steps For Life, Inc. is a 501c3 charity that provides transitional housing and life skill training for the elderly, women with addiction, and victims of domestic violence.Their programs are focused on reaching out to the elderly or low-income women facing the problems of addiction, homelessness, and former incarceration and helping them give the break they need.



Contact:

Website: http://stepsforlifeinc.org

Email: legere@stepsforlife.org