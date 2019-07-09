Levittown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --Steps to Recovery is partnering with the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation for their 3rd annual "A Night to Remember" fundraising event. "A Night to Remember" brings together members of the Bucks County Community in order to honor overdose victims by breaking the stigma of addiction. The event will host resource tables provided by the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, Middletown Township, and Angels in Motion. StR's Regional Outreach Director, John Mulvenna said, "Bringing all of these different members of the community together not only breaks the stigma of addiction, but celebrates the gift of recovery"



StR's Clinical Director Manny Rivera will speak on the importance of breaking the stigma of addiction.



Tim Murphy, Kaitlin's father and KMF Board Member will speak on experiencing the loss of a loved one and how the foundation supports people impacted by addiction.



A person in long-term recovery, Pat Spearing, will share his story of being an overdose survivor.



The night will end with a rock and lantern ceremony honoring people lost to overdoses. All of the funds raised at the event will be donated to the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation. The foundation uses funds to support people affected by addiction. "We are grateful to Steps to Recovery for donating the proceeds of their 'A Night To Remember' overdose awareness event to the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation so that we can continue fighting the opioid epidemic for programs from prevention to recovery and every step in between," said KMF President, Annemarie Murphy. "By hosting a community event, StR is raising awareness and working to eliminate the stigma surrounding the devastating opioid epidemic plaguing our community; a critical step in getting those suffering from the disease of addiction the help that they need."



For more information on the Kaitlin Murphy Foundation please visit www.kaitlinmurphyfoundation.org.

For more information on Steps to Recovery, please visit www.stepstorecovery.com.