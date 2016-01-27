Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --The founders of Stereocap have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring the company's innovative new headphones to market. Stereocap combines a user's love of music, fashion and unique style. Standard headphones are often uncomfortable or too cumbersome to wear with a cap or hat, and earbuds don't provide the same sound quality or comfort level as headphones. Stereocap headphones feature an innovative notch design that makes them a perfect fit to wear with caps. Cazes states, "Passionate for music, fashion and caps. We thought that headphones like Stereocap were missing in the audio world. They are the ultimate and essential accessory for all cap lovers who are looking for more from their headphones."



Stereocap headphones were designed with both comfort and function in mind as well as overall aesthetic appeal. Both the foam and end-caps on the earpieces are easily removed and interchangeable in order to create a personalized look. The team states, "For all those who wish to stand out from the traditional, finally there is a headphone that can highlight your own unique style. Interchangeable accessories such as foams and caps can be customized to match your personal brand, mood or outfit." Stereocap headphones are completely wireless, and can recharge in under an hour. One full charge lasts up to 12 hours in call mode, 18 hours in music mode and 450 hours in standby. Stereocaps feature ANC (Active Noise Control) technology, which provides heightened sound quality by eliminating all external noise interference. They are Bluetooth equipped which means they can be linked to a smartphone and used to answer phone calls, or listen to messages without worrying about privacy being invaded. Stereocap headphones are compatible with all major mobile and wearable devices, from iOS to Android and Windows.



The team at Stereocap have been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their headphones. They are now ready to begin the next steps in production which is why they have launched their campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. Once their campaign ends they plan on launching the final design and prototype trial runs, followed by full production. They predict a delivery date of May 2016. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Join the Stereocap Community" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to Stereocap merchandise, and the opportunity to pre-order the headphones at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Stereocap

Two French music fans combined their love of music and their unique fashion ideas to create Stereocap. The team consists of a group of talented professionals with expertise in the fields of industrial design, engineers, marketing, fashion and consumer electronics. Their first creation is the Stereocap headphones.



