Sterling Consolidated Corp Announces a New Product for Wine and Beer Barrel Manufacturers

Neptune, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --Sterling Consolidated Corp (OTCPK:STCC), the parent company of Sterling Seal & Supply Inc., a distributor of custom molded rubber components, o-rings, gaskets, and seals, is pleased to announce a new product called "Bungs" for wine and beer barrel manufacturers.



Sterling Seal & Supply bungs are made of FDA and medical grade certified synthetic silicone that can properly seal wine and beer barrels more efficiently. They are currently available in 14 standard sizes, with size 2 (1.6 cm bottom diameter and 1.9 cm top diameter) and size 3 (1.8 cm bottom diameter and 1.9 cm top diameter) fitting standard wine bottles.



The company's current line card for bungs not only features a variety of colors, but they can also be manufactured to the customer's specification including the ability to incorporate a logo at the top of the bung.



Sterling Seal & Supply will initially market their new product to wineries and vineyards, with an option of distributing to a big retail chain store in the future.



"We already have tremendous reception from some of the wineries," said Angelo DeRosa, Chairman of Sterling Consolidated. "We just started marketing and it seems to be a new product that's really going to take off for us."



About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 40 years. Through a combination of leveraging its logistical expertise and sophisticated, experienced management, the company intends to be an active and strategic consolidator of small- and mid-sized businesses within the highly-fragmented, multi-billion dollar seal industry. Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling offers acquisition targets a unique growth opportunity and competitive advantage through logistical expertise, strong regional branding and industry-specific distribution centers.



