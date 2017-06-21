Sterling Consolidated Corp's Subsidiary Signs Huge in a Partnership with Amazon

Neptune, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2017 --Sterling Seal & Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC), is now a Business, Industrial and Scientific Supply Partner with Amazon. This BISS Division of Amazon will enable Sterling Seal & Supply, Inc. the opportunity to have its name seen on 65,000 items worldwide through Amazon.



Since June 1, 2017 the company has been shipping products every day. Our staff has been shipping to retail as well as to Amazon's warehouse locations. This partnership gives Sterling Seal & Supply, Inc. the potential to be a leader in supplying parts to the retail market to go along with the company's industrial market.



Since going public Sterling Consolidated has incurred 4 years in losses. The company has written down the bad debts, reduced the line of credits and has cut the operating costs drastically. This has resulted in turning the company around to profitability. The first quarter this year the company showed a net profit of over $80,000 and so far this year is looking very profitable even in the second quarter. The company sales are up, shipments are up and cash flow has improved where there is no longer a credit problem with any of the company suppliers.



The company is looking forward to a substantial upturn for the third and fourth quarters.



Sincerely,



Angelo DeRosa

Chairman of the Board

Sterling Consolidated Corp. (STCC)



About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 40 years. Through a combination of leveraging its logistical expertise and sophisticated, experienced management, the company intends to be an active and strategic consolidator of small- and mid-sized businesses within the highly-fragmented, multi-billion dollar seal industry. Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling offers acquisition targets a unique growth opportunity and competitive advantage through logistical expertise, strong regional branding and industry-specific distribution centers.



Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.



Contact:

Sterling Seal and Supply, Inc

1105 Green Grove Rd

Neptune, NJ 07753

Phone: 732-918-8004

Fax: 732-918-8114

Email STCC

www.sterlingconsolidated.com



Source: Uptick Newswire