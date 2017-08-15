Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2017 --Sterling Manufacturing is pleased to announce that, thanks to over 300% net growth in the past six years, the company is expanding its injection molding capabilities to include high-output automation cells for mass production of components. With the addition of dedicated high-volume automation, Sterling is continuing its strategy of growing in tandem with customers via the addition of more advanced solutions under one roof.



The company recently partnered with a core customer to implement a custom press-side automation cell, capable of producing tens of millions of molded and assembled units each year. Sterling's tenured management team has immense experience with high-speed automation cells, and this application was an opportunity to solidify the company's presence within the high-volume production space.



Sterling's newest production cell includes an 8+8 cavity Class 101 production tool, running on a new 240-ton Engel Victory machine. The machine is equipped with a high-speed Viper takeout robot for part removal. Parts are fed into a nested indexing conveyor system, equipped with a high speed, servo-actuated, 4-station rotary dial. The stations utilize a vibratory bowl feeder, robotic assembly, vision QC presence verification and a fully-integrated, auto-indexing final packaging station.



"As Sterling's partners grow and their volume requirements increase, we proactively develop new and innovative solutions to increase output. This means investing in modern technologies and learning how to leverage them in tandem with our customers' needs," said Stan Bowker, President of Sterling Manufacturing. "Controlling process inputs and improving overall efficiency with state-of-the art equipment helps ensure reliable output and reduced cycle times. For customers, this means better quality products at more attractive price points."



From product development and prototyping to production injection molding and value-add secondary operations, Sterling Manufacturing is constantly bringing in new technologies to simplify customers' supply chains. The company has plans to add additional high-volume units in the future, as production capacities grow.



Sterling Manufacturing is also expanding its team to support increased production at its Lancaster, MA facility. The company is currently seeking to fill positions in quality assurance, engineering, administrative and more.



For more information about open positions, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/careers/. The company is an equal opportunity employer.



For more information about Sterling Manufacturing's new high-output automation cells or to inquire about the company's growth into the mass production market, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.



About Sterling Manufacturing

Sterling Manufacturing is an injection molding solutions partner serving the healthcare, aviation, defense and commercial industries. Sterling supports the entire product lifecycle with rapid prototyping, tool development, validation, production molding and automated secondary operations. We increase speed-to-market, improve your margins and deliver superior quality products on time and are equipped to provide unique and effective engineering-driven solutions for complex technical issues.