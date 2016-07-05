Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Through intelligent reinvestment of profits and a coordinated focus on sustainable growth over time, Sterling Manufacturing is proud to announce the addition of new technologies to its facilities, representing an expansion of its capabilities and service offerings. This expansion comes on the heels of more than 250 percent company growth over the past five years!



For the past five years, Sterling Manufacturing has continually reinvested profits back into the company in the form of technology, talent acquisition and R&D. Today, this focus on sustainability has paid dividends as the company celebrates massive growth. The company's primary focus has been on expanding its offerings to present prospective customers with a wider array of in-house services and turnkey capabilities. As a result, customers seeking injection molding services have found Sterling Manufacturing to be a complete resource for everything from prototyping to mass production.



"Our focus has always been on serving our customers to the highest level possible and to do that, we need to consistently invest in the company—its capabilities, expertise and technologies," said Scott Zygulski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sterling Manufacturing. "As is evidenced by our continued growth over the past five years, this approach to reinvestment is one that's working for both our company and our customers. We're really looking forward to continuing to trend upward as we explore new potentials and expanded possibilities."



The first step in continued expansion for Sterling comes in the form of its most recent acquisition: a brand new, 55-ton Engel Victory Injection Molding Machine, dedicated to rapid prototyping and product development. As more and more customers seek out Sterling Manufacturing for injection molding prototyping services, the company will now be able to quickly process requests, engineer prototypes and adjust iterations via the comprehensive capabilities of this new equipment.



Also new to Sterling's facilities is an automated, rotary-dial indexing pad printer designed specifically for medical components requiring cleanroom decorating. Roughly a third of the company's business involves post-molding secondary operations—this pad printer will serve to offer Sterling expansive, value-add capabilities for customers seeking specialty decorating.



To learn more about Sterling Manufacturing, the company's prolific growth over the past five years, or to inquire about its capabilities as a vertically-integrated injection molding company, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.