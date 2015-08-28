Sterling Manufacturing Completes Significant Cleanroom Expansion

Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Sterling Manufacturing is pleased to announce that it has completed an extensive expansion of its ISO Certified Class 8 clean room. The project will better accommodate the needs of Sterling's growing core of clientele and is focused on meeting the high standards required for custom injection molding projects in both the medical and defense industries.



Sterling's multi-million dollar clean room expansion project has been completed ahead of schedule, allowing the company to quickly scale up its operations in a sustainable way, to support new projects requiring a superior standard of fabrication. With company revenue more than doubling since 2011, this expansion marks a reinvestment in Sterling's ability to not only accept new projects, but to continue producing top-tier results for its customers.



"We're really quite proud of the growth we've seen in the last four years and we're doing all we can to make sure it continues far into the future. Updating and expanding our clean room is a major step in ensuring sustainable growth not only for us, but for our customers as well," said Stan Bowker, President at Sterling Manufacturing. "Our sights are always set on success—the completion of this tremendous undertaking is another measured step in the right direction."



The result of completion is an ISO Certified Class 8 clean room that is double the size of the company's previous space, paving the way for multiple new energy-efficient Engel injection-molding machines, complete with multi-axis servo robots. This new space will allow for faster prototyping, quicker tooling and more comprehensive technical project development.



About Sterling Manufacturing's Clean Room Expansion

Sterling Manufacturing's clean room expansion highlights the company's dedication to the medical and defense markets, and to healthy growth through reinvestment.



To learn more about the company's continued expansion efforts, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/