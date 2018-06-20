Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --Sterling Manufacturing is pleased to report its continued expansion as a leader in turnkey injection molding. The company's recent growth is being fueled by its focus on life sciences and medical device applications, which now represents approximately 40% of the company's operational focus.



Throughout 2017 and into 2018, the company has focused on expanding partnerships with leading life science and medical device companies. Sterling has developed a unique understanding of the specialized process controls required to produce custom labware and consumables for the world's most innovative life science research companies.



Recent partnerships for the company have led it to become a provider of injection molding services for a number of specialized products, including the world's most advanced cell culture microplates, miniplates and sensor cartridges for cellular metabolism analysis instruments.



"State-of-the-art instruments and devices require reliable, tight-tolerance consumables with specialized, consistent geometric features. These need to be manufactured with the highest level of precision and process control, to ensure validity of sensitive and valuable data," said Michael Gravelle, Director of Business Development at Sterling Manufacturing. "Sterling delivers on every level. It's why so much of our business is now coming from life sciences and medical device partners."



Sterling's success has also been bolstered by the belief in partnering with customers by investing in the world's leading equipment, to best address each customer's unique needs. The company plans to add multiple new work cells to its already impressive cleanroom over the next couple years, to support additional life science and medical programs.



Sterling's ISO 14644-1 Class 8 cleanroom was constructed in 2012 and expanded in 2016 to over 5,000 square feet. It includes 10 injection molding machines, ranging from 28- to 130-tons. Its most recent additions include 55- and 130-ton Engel Tiebarless Victory machines with patented Ecodrive servo-hydraulics that significantly increase efficiency.



Specifically of benefit to life sciences and medical device companies, the cleanroom also houses a metrology lab for validations and in-process inspection, including a Starett MVR 300 video-based metrology system and KineMic video microscope.



For more information about Sterling Manufacturing, its facilities or its equipment and capabilities, please visit the company's website at http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.



About Sterling Manufacturing

Sterling Manufacturing is an injection molding solutions partner serving the healthcare, aviation, defense and commercial industries. Sterling supports the entire product lifecycle with rapid prototyping, tool development, validation, production molding and automated secondary operations. We increase speed-to-market, improve your margins and deliver superior quality products on time and are equipped to provide unique and effective engineering-driven solutions for complex technical issues.