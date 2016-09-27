Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --Following an expansive upgrade to its ISO Class 8 cleanroom in 2015, Sterling Manufacturing is pleased to announce the next phase of enhancements to this space. The company has added an array of decorating capabilities, to better serve clients within the medical and healthcare industries, offering more value-additive services in conjunction with its cleanroom molding capabilities.



Among the additions is a brand new electro-pneumatic two-color pad printer with a rotational table. The equipment features enhanced capabilities via cliché supports that are micro-metrically controlled for fast registration. An electronic key command board allows for a depth of functional control, including timer delays, front and back delay, timed inking, counting, machine cycle speed and program auxiliary functions.



These features afford the company the ability to complete two-color pad printing of more complex medical parts. State-of-the-art technology ensures the highest quality registration and repeatability, paired with faster cycle times for consistency in operation and expedited results for Sterling Manufacturing's customers.



"This new investment in decorating technology is in line with Sterling's philosophy of capitalizing on new technologies to grow organically, in tandem with our customers, to support future growth on both sides," said Scott Zygulski, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Sterling Manufacturing.



Other recent investments in Sterling's decorating capabilities include an all-electric Logica Mimicro N90S pad printer for single color prints and a US-10 hot stamp and heat transfer decorating machine.



The Logica Mimicro pad printer includes an electromechanical rotary table for high cadence production and utilizes an eco-friendly hermetic ink system that prevents solvent evaporation. Because this machine offers numerical control of all mechanical movements, it's perfectly suited for high precision decorating. Extremely fast changeover times allow the company to quickly complete a gamut of runs for expedited turnaround times.



The US-10 Hot Stamper offers ultra-consistent head travel, as well as a precision foil advance system for optimum performance and transfer quality. This means reduced setup and cycle times, along with high reliability and efficiency for customers. The ability to adapt to a wide range of part sizes vastly expands Sterling Manufacturing's decorating capabilities and affords customers a depth of possibilities for custom work.



To learn more about Sterling Manufacturing, the company's continued reinvestment in technological innovation, or to inquire about its capabilities as a vertically-integrated injection molding company, please visit http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.