Lancaster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Kicking off 2017, Sterling Manufacturing is excited to announce the launch of its fully redesigned website. Introduction of the new website caps an extensive brand refresh by the company and coincides with the next phase of its evolution, including the recent launch of Sterling NPD, a rapid prototyping and product development division of the company.



Sterling Manufacturing's new website offers a bold, visually-stimulating, responsively-designed platform for visitors to explore. It features custom, interactive elements that showcase Sterling's manufacturing capacity, while maintaining an approachable feel—an embodiment of the company's mission to serve small customers, while also fulfilling on expansive projects for large-scale partners.



The website also boasts extensive technical information about the company's range of capabilities, from prototyping to engineering and production. Visitors will get a comprehensive look at Sterling's impressive facilities and wealth of industry expertise, with information about how both can be aptly applied to medical/healthcare, consumer/industrial and aviation/defense markets and beyond.



"As a manufacturing company, we are primarily measured by our technical capabilities and engineering expertise. New customers visit our website before they visit our facility, and we needed a website that conveys the level of pride we take in our team, capabilities and technology," said at Michael Gravelle, Director of Business Development. "The result was an engaging, modern, intuitive website that will continue to evolve and grow with us."



Sterling's intuitive new website also showcases the company's continued reinvestment in its reputation and range of abilities. The site complements a recent, major cleanroom expansion and the addition of new decorating capabilities by the company. Investments in Sterling's website, facility and equipment are intended to support growth and improved market focus.



"Customers value Sterling's emphasis on continuous reinvestment and expansion, and the website is intended to reflect this philosophy," said Scott Zygulski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're confident in our ability to serve the needs of our customers, both new and returning, and we take pride in projecting a standard of excellence through our work, and now our website."



For more information about Sterling Manufacturing, its brand refresh, or to inquire about the company's capabilities, please visit the new website at http://www.sterlingmfg.net/.



About Sterling Manufacturing

Sterling Manufacturing is an injection molding solutions partner serving the healthcare, aviation, defense and commercial industries. Sterling supports the entire product lifecycle with rapid prototyping, tool development, validation, production molding and automated secondary operations. We increase speed-to-market, improve your margins and deliver superior quality products on time and are equipped to provide unique and effective engineering-driven solutions for complex technical issues.