Steven Berkoff Gives Back to Shakespeare Community

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --Steven Berkoff has announced they are crowdfunding for his latest high-profile feature-film project, Shakespeare's Heroes & Villains, conceived, written and starring actor, author, playwright and director Steven Berkoff (Octopussy; Beverly Hills Cop; A Clockwork Orange). The project is being hosted by UK independent creative crowdfunding website LiveTree.com.



LiveTree was selected by Steven Berkoff and director Stephen Cookson (Stanley, A Man Of Variety) to host the crowdfund which will finance the distribution of the recently completed film, which is based on a successful stage play — Shakespeare's Villains — written and performed by Berkoff. Using LiveTree's new rewards scheme, backers of the film will be eligible for a range of once-in-a-lifetime gifts and incentives, including Berkoff-signed copies of the complete works of Shakespeare, exec producer credits and the rare opportunity to meet Berkoff on the red carpet at either a private lunch or a pre-screening of his latest film.



Shakespeare's Heroes & Villains was shot over a six-week period in London. Peter Keegan (Stanley, A Man Of Variety) co-produced the feature film, with Ismael Issa as director of photography (We Still Kill The Old Way) and Terry Bamber (World War Z; The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as first AD.



Berkoff's unique one-man show Shakespeare's Villains had its first run at London's Theatre Royal in 1998. Since then, what has been described as a "masterclass in evil" has toured around the world to huge critical and commercial success.



The feature-film version, renamed Shakespeare's Heroes & Villains, explores some of the Bard's most notorious characters — Macbeth, Iago, Shylock, Richard III and Corialanus — as well as some of his most heroic. As the nation celebrates the 400th anniversary of the great playwright's death, Berkoff acts as a guide in a performance that is part workshop in Shakespearean acting, part stand-up comedy and part academic analysis.



Stephen Cookson said: "When Steven agreed to allow me to make a feature film of his play, I was over the moon and unable to contain my excitement about sharing this fantastic performance with a wider audience. Shakespeare's Heroes & Villains captures the pure essence of Steven's award-winning performance. It will appeal not only to anyone who enjoys great acting, great writing and great stories, but to anyone who is studying acting."



From a Cockney-Jewish background, Berkoff began his theatrical career in alternative theatre, writing and performing adaptations of works by Franz Kafka and Oscar Wilde. His first film roles were in Stanley Kubrick's A Clock Orange (1971) and Barry Lyndon (1975). His most recent film appearance was in David Fincher's big-screen adaptation of the Stieg Larsson crime novel The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.



About LiveTree's crowdfunding model

LiveTree is a social crowdfunding platform. In the case of Shakespeare's Heroes and Villains, for example, 10% of everything raised goes to the Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity. That means that backers are not only helping to deliver a landmark film project, but also making a significant contribution to charity. Furthermore, anybody who helps to promote the project can also earn 10%.



Those interested in participating will need to visit the project page: http://livetree.com/i-5922



Go to Branch and fill in your details (so LiveTree knows where to send the money).



A popup will appear giving you the option to share the project with your network on social media or via email.