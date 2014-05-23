Steven Tyler Sings with WigSalon's Joe Z. in Venice CA

Venice, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --Venice embodies the artistic soul of California. If you keep your eyes open, you’ll see all sorts of artists enjoying the Venice vibe and great food. Late April, Joseph Aronesty, CEO and founder of WigSalon.com, had enjoyed his Gjelina’s yummy garbanzo/kale soup and was improvising songs, when in popped Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and his GF Sydney. They had pizza and wine. Gjelina’s pizza is world renowned and deservedly scores high marks for thin-crust pizza in greater Los Angeles.



Joseph has been writing songs since he was 16 and has songs placements in movies. Some big names have also worked with his songs, including Willie Nelson and Justin Timberlake. He plays out in LA clubs as Joe Z. He continued to play his original songs while Tyler was eating, and he could tell he was getting his “American Idol” listening attention.



Sydney first requested a song, a relatively obscure jazzy oldie called “Nature Boy”. Joe Z. got right into it, with its haunting descending minors. Steven asked for a Sinatra tune “Lady Is A Tramp”, and Tyler and Joe Z. sang harmony together on “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”. The few gathered there at Gjelina’s got a once-in-a-lifetime musical treat, spontaneous and unplugged, the way it can sometimes happens in Venice. The superstar and local songwriter had plenty of musical common ground too; they both graduated from the same hippie class. A splendid time was had by all.



The song that Joe Z. was playing in this photo is his “Something To Live For”. You can hear it hear sung by Joe Z. and by the up-and-coming LA-based duo called Everett Coast.



Something To Live For by Joe Z.



Something To Live For by Everett Coast



