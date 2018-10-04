Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --Summary: Stevia Market By Type (powdered, Whole Leaf And Liquid) And Application (beverages, Pharmaceutical, Food Products, Tabletop Sweeteners, Others) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023



Competitive Analysis 2018:

The leading players in the market are PepsiCo Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., Stevia First Corporation, Ingredion Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill, Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., PureCircle Ltd., and Stevia Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Stevia is in an integral part of the sugar substitute market. It is a naturally derived sweetener and is quite underrated amongst the other sweeteners. Stevia is attained from medicinal and culinary herb and is quite famous for its extreme medicinal properties. It is quite helpful in weight management and controlling blood pressure.



Several manufacturers are hoping for potentials in the stevia market considering constant research and development of stevia in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the food segment will hold a higher potential for stevia due to the rising need in several baking products such as chocolates, biscuits and other confectionaries. Therefore, the stevia market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global stevia market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



The stevia Market is segmented as follows-

The global stevia market is based on different segments namely, by type the market is segmented into powdered, whole leaf and liquid; and by application the market is split into beverages, pharmaceutical, food products, tabletop sweeteners and others.



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the stevia Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA



Major TOC of stevia Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview



Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. stevia Market, By Type

Chapter6. stevia Market, By Application

Chapter7. Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter8. Company Profiles

