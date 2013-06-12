Stewart Stephenson Announces the Opening of a Modern Art Studio in Baltimore, MD

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2013 --Stewart Stephenson Modern Art Inc. announces East Coast partnership with The Baltimore Modern Art Studio headed up by LaTonia Thompson and Mayghan McPherson. The Baltimore Modern Art Studio will unveil and showcase the Stewart Stephenson brand of original art to the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia areas.



On June 27th, 2013 the Modern Art Studio in Baltimore, MD will open its doors to local media, designers, the corporate community and to the public.



“We are very excited to bring the Stewart Stephenson brand of art, and unique white wall space to the east coast. The Corporate community, locals, tourists and visitors alike will experience one of a kind art set in an environment like no other”, says LaTonia Thompson Director of the Modern Art Studio in Baltimore MD.



About LaTonia Thompson

She's been nicknamed the "international baby" after growing up in several parts of the world, later to settle down in Northern Virginia. After studying Architecture for 4 years and receiving her degree in Textiles and Clothing from The Ohio State University, LaTonia sought out an opportunity to put her creative imagination to use. She had always skilled herself in small arts and crafts taking on various projects and turning things from rags to riches. She has a great appreciation and respect for the beauty in art, of all forms. After moving back to the Greater DC Metropolitan, LaTonia's imagination did not stop here. Merging with the perfect partner and one of the best artist, their vision will be dynamic.



About Mayghan McPherson

Having grown up in a small town in West Virginia, it wasn't until an introductory art history class in college that sparked Mayghan's appreciation for art history and contemporary & modern art. It was this desire to discover more that inspired a trip across Western Europe to view some of the most amazing pieces and art collections ever created. Fueled by inspiration by the old world, Mayghan eventually found herself seeking the original Stewart Stephenson Modern Art Gallery in Vancouver, BC where her visions of art and the art appreciation experience were re-created.



To find out more information about the Stewart Stephenson Modern Art Studio in Baltimore, visit http://stewartstephenson.com/DC



About Stewart Stephenson Modern Art Inc.

Stewart Stephenson Modern Art Studios reinvent the conventional, white-wall gallery with a fresh take of ‘a space for it all’. The Art Factory is designed to deliver a global art experience by being innovative, interactive and social, living up to its mission. For more information, go to http://stewartstephenson.com, or call 1-877-ART-7100.