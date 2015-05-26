STIN Battery Charger Launches to Provide Smart Port Technology with Maximum Power and a Sleek Look

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Newly launched on Amazon the STIN Jolt Box Portable External Battery Charger brings a dynamic mix of technology and chic to market. The 'lightweight' power bank charger is small on the outside but super-sized on the inside. Taking intelligence to a whole new level, the portable battery charger has smart port technology. So now a battery can detect power-starved devices to deliver a charge faster. The cellphone power bank has a 10,000 mAh capacity that gives up to four full charges for smart devices.



Patrick Cui, CEO of Evoc Technology Limited said of the portable external battery, "The smart port technology is exclusive to our company. Our power bank can intelligently detect your device and deliver the fastest charge on the market. It gives up to 3.1 amps with a standby time of up to six months. Our product provides 500+ recharge cycles over the life of the battery."



So what does the sleek, small, lightweight dual capacity battery charger have in common with safety? Four layers of smart safety protection circuitry. But what does that mean to the consumer? It means protected premium microchips and a grade A Li-ion polymer cell, at 10% above industry efficiency standards, do the heavy lifting. Making it so the STIN Jolt Box Portable External Battery Charger delivers the capable three; convenience, durability and power.



Weighing just nine ounces and measuring in at four inches wide and seven inches long the portable external battery can charge two devices at the same time. Dual output ports are 2.1A and 1A to give 1.5A super fast recharging capabilities. Encased in aluminum, the power bank charger has an advanced power lock technology. It even has an LED flashlight for illumination in a pinch.



Compatible with a wide range of devices the mobile power bank will automatically adjust to the necessary output level for the connected device. The USB power bank works in tandem with most smartphones and tablets as well as digital cameras and handheld gaming devices.



For more information visit http://www.stin.com/#!jolt-box/c1ytw. To purchase the STIN Jolt Box Portable External Battery Charger on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/Portable-External-Battery-Charger-Technology-/dp/B00TX3E952/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1431606836&sr=8-3&keywords=stin.



About Evoc Technology Limited

Evoc Technology Limited is the holder of the STIN trademark. The company is a leading technology firm specializing in innovation and products for smartphones and tablets.



Information:

Contact:

Patrick Cui

Owner

Contact@stin.com



Websites:

www.stin.com

www.amazon.com/shops/stin