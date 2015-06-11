STIN SunPower – The Ultimate Portable Solar Phone Charger That Delivers Makes Its Way to Amazon

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --The STIN SunPower Solar phone charger, which is portable, is easily one of the most beneficial phone chargers that are not just absolutely efficient but at the same time, it is also environmentally responsible. It has been created using the Smart Charging technology in which, the charger essentially uses its phenomenal power to sense the device that needs charging and based on this, it charges it at the maximum speed possible for restoring it to use.



The solar charger, SunPower by STIN is undoubtedly, one of the most efficient chargers that are available in the market today. This is simply because of the fact that it can charge a mobile device nearly 23.5% better than any other portable solar charger that is currently available in the market. Therefore, with its ability to outperform other chargers, it easily stands out from the crowd.



What makes this SunPower Solar phone charger an absolute must-have is the simple fact that charging phones or any other mobile device on the go is essentially a cakewalk. The charger can be used in absolutely any place that receives good sunshine. Therefore, one can use the charger when they go camping, where getting access to electric nodes may not be a possibility. Besides, the solar phone charger comes extremely handy in situations of emergency where getting access to a plug point electric charger may not be a possibility.



The fact that it is foldable makes it extremely convenient to pack into a backpack and take it with oneself when going out to travel whether for business or leisure purpose. The size that it shrinks to on folding completely is absolutely negligible and this makes it lightweight and stress free to carry around and charge the mobile devices on the go.



SunPower solar phone charger by STIN comes equipped with two USB chords and therefore, one can charge not just a single mobile device but two at a time without compromising on the speed of the charging of either of the devices, making it an essential for anyone who tends to travel a lot.



The SunPower solar phone charger by STIN can be purchased from Amazon at $49 by visiting the link: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TD7VP0K/ref=s9_psimh_gw_p107_d0_i2?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=desktop-1&pf_rd_r=0C43W1QWPH4H3FVQSWTN&pf_rd_t=36701&pf_rd_p=2079475242&pf_rd_i=deskto



