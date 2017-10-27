StitZii Profiled in PMQ Pizza Magazine

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2017 --StitZii is proud to announce that the company and its groundbreaking products have been profiled by PMQ Pizza Magazine, in its October 2017 edition. The editorial focuses on the formation of StitZii as a company, alongside the development and production of its range of grease-absorbent products. PMQ Pizza Magazine is read by more than 40k restaurateurs, supply chain managers and pizza enthusiasts each month.



StitZii's profile by PMQ reflects on the company's small beginnings and follows the brand's 5-year growth within the pizza restaurant industry. More importantly, the editorial focuses intently on StitZii's innovative grease-absorbent products, illustrating the revolutionary design of its liners and bags, while touting the benefits for pizza carry-out chains.



"Coverage in PMQ is truly valuable exposure for StitZii and we're delighted to be recognized in such a prominent trade publication," said Bradley Farrell, President of StitZii. "Our hope is that avid readers of the magazine will see how StitZii will benefit their operations. We look forward to bringing StitZii products to a wider audience."



StitZii products are worth profiling thanks to their unprecedented design and construction. Unlike other, more expensive plastic liners, StitZii FOG Sheets™ and Bags are completely compostable with access to proper municipal compositing facilities—made of paper that traps and holds grease. Packaging protected by StitZii liners will not only retain recyclability, they'll also benefit from additional properties that include increased heat retention, contamination protection and moisture-induced flimsiness. No other products exhibit the wide-ranging benefits of StitZii liners and bags!



Truly the most beneficial aspect of StitZii products is their ability to reduce the caloric content of the processed foods they come into contact with. Because the liners trap and remove fats, oils and grease, they eliminate many of the unnecessary calories that may be consumed after food is prepared.



"We're talking about a product that's truly changing the fast food delivery industry," said Farrell. "StitZii liners aren't a gimmick. They produce real, measurable results and warrant attention from any pizza maker or food producer who wants to improve their business model, without disrupting their products. StitZii offers the ability to provide people with healthier food through healthier packaging."



On the heels of its PMQ feature, StitZii is offering low-cost StitZii 50-count 12x12 sample packs to interested customers.



To inquire about its products or for a quote on samples, please contact the company at info@stitzii.com or visit its website at http://www.stitzii.com/.



About StitZii

StitZii is the developer of a patent-pending grease and oil absorption and mitigation paper, designed to benefit the food service, preparation and packaging industries, among others. StitZii paper is environmentally-friendly, compostable and biodegradable, and can be fabricated to fill virtually any need, in any niche.