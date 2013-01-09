Stock in Focus: (OTCQB: BDLF), (NYSE: GPN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --Broadleaf Capital Partners Inc. (OTCQB: BDLF), a diversified investment holding company, is down sharply in mid-day trading, reversing some of its gains from the previous trading session. BDLF had gained 526% in Tuesday’s trading session. The pullback today could be due to some profit booking after Tuesday’s rally.



At last check, BDLF was trading 30.03% lower at $0.0219 on volume of 18.73 million, which is nearly ten times the daily average volume of 2.33 million.



Prior to this week, BDLF had not seen significant trading activity. Despite the sharp decline, technical indicators for the stock are still giving bullish signals.



Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a provider of electronic payments transaction processing services for consumers, merchants, independent sales organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government agencies and multinational corporations, is up sharply in mid-day trading after the company reported its second-quarter financial results.



For the second quarter ended November 30, 2012, the company’s revenue grew 11% to $588.5 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.89, up from $0.78 per share reported for the same period in the previous year.



GPN is currently trading 5.60% higher at $48.65 on volume of 2.44 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 584,681. GPN has broken through $47 resistance level as a result of today’s rally.



