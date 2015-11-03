Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --There's no doubt food shopping can sometimes be incredibly inconvenient or even close to impossible. What if there were a way to have it done professionally, at a preferred grocery store? In Orange County, CA and surrounding cities in Los Angeles and San Diego, this type of service is now available thanks to the innovators at Stock Up My Fridge. Stock Up My Fridge, who recently announced their launch to much anticipation, are a personal grocery shopping and delivery company, who offer same day services and even AM delivery at affordable rates in the extended Orange County area. Customers have responded with enthusiasm.



"Stock Up My Fridge will eliminate the worry of coming home to an empty fridge and the lack of time to spend with your loved ones or as you wish," commented a spokesperson from Stock Up My Fridge. "Our company provides convenient, reliable and a cost effective way of getting your grocery shopping done."



According to the company, they offer a number of plans depending on their customers' needs. They include: As Needed Plan, which features same day delivery; Bi-Weekly Plan, where two shopping deliveries are scheduled a month; and a Monthly Plan, with one shopping delivery a week. All are done with complete professionalism, are priced affordably and have no contracts or hidden fees. Each customer is even assigned a personal shopper who works directly with them to ensure that they are completely satisfied with each shopping delivery.



The delivery service is available in all of Orange County, Oceanside in San Diego County and Cerritos, Long Beach and Torrance in Los Angeles County.



Customer feedback for the service has been positive across the board.



J.C., from Orange County, recently said in a five star review, "Stock Up My Fridge is awesome. Unlike other delivery places they will shop where you want to get your groceries. This is a much needed service in Orange County."



For more information be sure to visit https://stockupmyfridge.com



Contact:

Christine Babu

Co-Founder, Stock Up My Fridge

Phone: 949-307-1311

Email: information@stockupmyfridge.com